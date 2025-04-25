 
Prince Harry's real place of happiness laid bare

Prince Harry would feel eternally happy in endeavours her enjoys

Lifestyle News Desk
April 25, 2025

Prince Harry would be happier in a life away from Meghan Markle’s glamorous world, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who accompanied Meghan Markle for her recent trip to New York City, would have loved his life he was rather involved in charitable ventures.

Royal expert Bronte Coy tells The Sun: "I sort of get the impression that Harry would be really happy to just sort of be surfing and doing some charity duties every once in a while but that's clearly not Megan's focus and this that in itself is a is a relatively relatable issue.

She added: "When couples reach those points where they're branching off with different goals for their long-term future. Megan wants to be a billionaire celebrity. I think Harry appears to be happy to just do a few charity engagements and focus on those things that he likes."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

