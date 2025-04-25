Jason, Travis Kelce share parenting tips for handling 'feral children'

Jason Travis Kelce advice parents on how to navigate parenting 'feral kids'

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have some valuable suggestions for parents dealing with fearless children.

In a recent chat on their New Heights podcast, the Kelce brother shared their rare piece of advice on parenting "feral children," while answering a mum-of-three's question on how to protect her kids from hurting them.

Jason and Kelce advised removing all edgy corners and making the home baby-proof.

"If they're really this difficult, sometimes you just got to let them learn for themselves. There's nothing you can do as a parent, right?" Travis said. "Eliminate the sharp corners and the surfaces, and don't leave weapons lying around."

"I think to safe the house and safe the objects in the house... f****** tell them to go outside," the Kansas City Chiefs player added.

Jason chimed in, "This is just something that's gonna sort itself out. I don't know what you want me to tell you. Lean into it. The more they f*** themselves up, the more they will learn to not do stupid s***."

Meanwhile, Jason also encouraged the worried mom to look at the positive side of her situation that she has "fearless children."

For those unversed Jason himself is a father of four daughters, Wyatt, 5 newborn Finnley, Bennett, 2, and Elliotte, 4, whom he shares with wife Kylie Kelce.

Whereas Travis doesn't have any kids yet.