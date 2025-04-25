Ryan Reynolds reveals his 'greatest superpower'

Ryan Reynolds says self-awareness is his greatest superpower

Ryan Reynold admitted that "knowing" himself was his "greatest superpower."

In a recent chat at the TIME 1000 summit in New York City, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor opened up about his career as an actor and his business ventures.

"The last [talk] I did, I mentioned that the greatest superpower I ever had in my life — I'm not talking about just my career or anything — was knowing who I am," Reynolds confessed.

The 48-year-old actor went on to say, "When you're young and in your 20s, at least I was, you're trying on personalities like they're shirts. You're literally just, 'I'll be this person, I'll be that person.' Then one day, you've stolen from 1,000 — so you're a genius, not a thief — instead of stealing from one. And you've pulled these different references and these feelings and you know yourself."

He recalled a time when he had the same emotion while looking at news articles about him one in a negative way and the other appreciating his achievement calling to give him the Nobel prize.

However, Reynolds noted that both articles did not affect him rather he felt "disconnected, dispassionate observation, not an evaluation," because, "They're not what I know to be my story. And it really clicked, and it clicked in every part of my life," he mentioned.

"You seem to have a lot of perspective for a celebrity — no offense," the outlet's correspondent chimed in.

"I think so, thank you," Reynolds replied. "I know a few that can expound. I'm off to see Hugh Jackman after this. He thinks I'm going for a friendly visit. It's an intervention. 'You're working too much, man, you've gotta slow down.' "