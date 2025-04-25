Benny Blanco shares sweet prom moments he planned for Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco gives glimpse into heartfelt prom he threw for Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco surprised his fiance Selena Gomez with a prom-themed party on his birthday after learning that she had never been on one.

Earlier this month Blanco revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show that he celebrated his 37th birthday back in March by throwing Gomez a prom.

“Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I’d throw us a prom for my birthday," he told Jennifer Hudson.

Now on Thursday, the music producer took to his Instagram to show behind-the-scene glimpses of his special day with the Calm Down singer.

"My fiancée has never been to prom before...so I asked her if we should take prom photos together at a mall...she said yes!" he wrote in the caption.

The video clip kickstarted with Blanco and his fiance getting ready for their big day, Blanco arranged a limousine to give Gomez the special treatment on her first prom date night

They went to a mall before clicking some traditional prom snaps.

In between the clip, Blanco leaned out his limo's window to share his excitement with passersby

Elsewhere in the interview, Blanco shared his experience sharing that Gomez was "nervous" that day.

“She didn’t even know, she was like, ‘What am I supposed to wear? What am I supposed to do?!’ It was like she was really going to prom,” the Eastside songwriter recalled at the time.