Nicola Coughlan turns heads with surprise red carpet debut with Jake Dunn

Nicola Coughlan, boyfriend Jake Dunn make their red carpet debut

Nicola Coughlan and boyfriend Jake Dunn made their first-ever red carpet debut

The 38-year-old actress walked the red carpet with the Renegade Nell star on Thursday at the Bafta TV and Craft Awards nominees' party

As per photos shared by Daily Mail, the Bridgerton star donned a figure-hugging black dress with an attractive big bow at the back of the dress.

While Dunn chose a casual attire and sported a two-piece dark blue suit with a pair of white trainers.

Back in February, Coughlan went on Instagram official with her beau as she uploaded a sweet tribute to mark Dunn’s 25th birthday.

After meeting for the first time through Coughlan's Derry Girls co-star and close friend Louisa Harland, they initially kept their relationship under wraps.

In October 2024, Coughlan and Dunn finally made their romance public after pub trip in North London.

“They're absolutely besotted with each other and have so much fun together,” the couple’s friend told the outlet.