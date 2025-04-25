Katy Perry gives nod to her Blue Origin trip in 'Lifetimes' tour

Katy Perry tour turns out to be space-inspired

Katy Perry doesn't seem to be regretting "making a public spectacle" out of her Blue Origin trip by the look of her ongoing Lifetimes Tour.

The singer, 40, kick-started her Lifetimes Tour on Wednesday with some space-inspired dance moves on the Mexico stage.

Perry performed in a metallic bodysuit while other concert outfits also had a similar futuristic touch with shiny details as her stage featured intergalactic visuals.

During the first show, the pop star also posed with two fans dressed in NASA-branded suits to take a selfie.

She also joked about it with the crowd, saying, "I want these gentlemen to come on stage because they are dressed like my most current timeline."

The Teenage Dreams hitmaker also addressed her Blue Origin mission, which had sparked massive outrage at the time.

"Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?" she said, seemingly hinting at the April 14, 11-minute long trip to space—which she previously "regretted making a spectacle out of" once she faced the backlash.

The trip saw her float upside-down in space with views of the moon and Earth before promptly returning with the all-female crew including Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen.

Perry sang a few lines of What a Wonderful World while in space and upon landing, Perry kissed the ground.

"One day when you’re older, will YOU still look up in wonder?" Perry wrote on Instagram, reflecting on her trip to space the following day. "Still processing this incredible journey."

In an interview ahead of the flight, Perry said the six women weren't traveling to space without the proper "glam."

"Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the 'ass' in astronaut," she told ELLE.