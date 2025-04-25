 
'Hee Haw' star Lulu Roman breathes her last at 78

Lifestyle News Desk
April 25, 2025

Lulu Roman, best known for her role in the comedy series Hee Haw, has passed away at the age of 78.

Her son, Damon Roman, confirmed the death of the actress to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

He told the outlet that his mother breathed her last on Wednesday, April 23, in Bellingham, Washington.

However, the cause of the actress’ passing has not yet been revealed. 

For those unversed, Lulu moved to Washington to live with Damon last year.

“Lulu Roman was unsung. She endured much adversity in her life that helped her become a joy to others,” her former publicist, Ben Laurro, told People magazine.

The actress, born in 1942, has appeared in many TV series, including The Love Boat and Touched by an Angel.

