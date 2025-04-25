Prince Harry, Meghan raise alarm over a danger many parents overlook

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warn of silent threat putting children at risk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have raised concerns about the harmful effects of social media on children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex urged for meaningful changes to be made so that online spaces are safer for kids.

The Sussexes unveiled a memorial in New York City honoruing children who lost their lives due to online dangers.

Speaking to BBC, Harry pointed out that while it may seem simple to keep children off social media, the reality is more complex, noting that kids who aren’t online often face bullying or social exclusion at school.

King Charles’ son also shared that he and Meghan are relieved their own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are still too young to be affected by internet horrors.

"We want to make sure that things are changed so that... no more kids are lost to social media. Life is better off social media,” Harry said.

He added, "The easiest thing to say is to keep your kids away from social media. The sad reality is the kids who aren't on social media normally get bullied at school because they can't be part of the same conversation as everybody else.

"We're just grateful that our kids are too young to be on social media at this point."

To this, Meghan added, "I think in many ways what we see through these parents is the hope and the promise of something better, because... they just want to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else."