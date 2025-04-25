Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship takes surprising turn amid Justin Baldoni battle

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively patching things up amid Justin Baldoni battle

Taylor Swift stepped back from Blake Lively’s decades-long friendship after being dragged into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Following this, a source, who is close the songstress, has shared the recent update with People about their break up.

"Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point and that their friendship wasn’t done for good,” the insider told the outlet.

However, the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart singer 'was really hurt,' when Lively used her friendship to gain control over the It Ends With Us' production.

In December 2024, the Gossip Girl actress filed the lawsuit against the co-star and director for s***** harassment and retaliation.

A month later, Baldoni countersued her for $400,000 million in defamation and alleged that she threatened him to file false s***** harassment case.

“Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn’t something she took lightly,” the source added.

For those unversed, Swift is the Godmother to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ kid, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.