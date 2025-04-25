Lena Dunham 'open' to 'Girls' reboot but on new terms

Lena Dunham is “open” to rebooting her cult hit show Girls, but on new terms.

In a new interview with The Rushfield Lunch, the 38-year-old creator, writer, and star of HBO’s Emmy-winning series weighed in on a possible Girls revival.

“We haven’t had a conversation about a reunion only because we always said when the show ended that if we were going to go back, it would have to be at such a different phase in their lives,” said Lena. “Let’s check in when they’re 60.”

She further said, “Let’s check in when they’re not at Sex and the City age, they’ve taken even another leap.”

“Part of the goal of the show was always to lean into what was unexpected, so we want to be unexpected if we come together again,” added Lena.

It is pertinent to mention that a reboot of Girls is not on the horizon for now.