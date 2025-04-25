Justin Bieber blasts paparazzi for constant privacy invasion

Justin Bieber turns furious on intense scrutiny from paparazzi

Justin Bieber has made a shocking revelation.

The Baby hitmaker, who has constantly been at the center of media scrutiny, highlighted the harsh reality of paparazzi.

On Friday, Justin took to Instagram and posted a raw video clip of him exiting a building and facing intense scrutiny from paparazzi, despite having his security team with him.

The video showcased Justin leaving the building with his team asking paparazzi to step back, but they still continued to take pictures and flash lights in his face.

In the video capturing the traumatic moment, the Sorry crooner was heard shouting “look at these guys.”

Justin wrote in the caption, “This has to stop.”

The video received support from fans who expressed their concern in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Imagine the mental stress this JB has been going through since he was 13. Praying for you man,” while another added, “how is this not harassment…”

“The worst part is knowing this happens multiple times in ONE day. This would drive anyone insane. So sad,” another user commented.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after sources claimed that Hailey Bieber is “sad” over constant criticism against her husband Justin Bieber.

A source told People magazine, “Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It's just completely untrue.”

“If anything she's sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell,” they added.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in September 2018, welcomed their first child together in August 2024.