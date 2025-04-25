King Charles suffers heartbreak amid distance from loved ones

King Charles told to mark Prince Archie’s birthday amid rift with Harry

King Charles is reportedly going through a heart break as it seems like distance with his grandkids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would only increase with time.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, it is a "great sadness" for the monarch to be estranged from little Archie and Lili, as well as from his youngest son, Prince Harry.

Speaking to the Mirror, Bond described Charles as a “sentimental man and doting grandfather to George, Charlotte, and Louis” and claimed that he continues to miss the opportunity to spend time with Harry’s children.

The cancer stricken monarch especially wants to see his grandkids now that his cancer treatment has entered second year.

"He always loved Harry – he called him 'darling boy'. And I’m sure he still does love Harry and would love even more to be able to spend time with Archie and Lilibet,” Bond told The Mirror.

“And I’m sure as his struggle with cancer continues, he thinks more about the great loss of not being able to spend time with Harry’s children."

"However, it would be very nice if the King, and William and Catherine, marked young Archie‘s sixth birthday in some way.

“After all, it’s not the poor little lad’s fault that all this has happened. So I hope that, either publicly or privately, they do at least send the little boy their good wishes."