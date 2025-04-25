Kate Middleton, William to join King Charles for service after snub

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William will join King Charles and Queen Camilla for the service of Thanksgiving for the 80th anniversary of VE Day at the Westminster Abbey on Thursday 8th May.

This has been confirmed on the official X, formerly Twitter handle of the Westminster Abbey.

Sharing the photo of the King and Queen, it was confirmed, “Their Majesties The King and Queen will attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) here at the Abbey at midday on Thursday 8th May.

“They will be accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke of Kent.”

The service, which will honour and pay tribute to the Second World War generation, will be conducted by the Dean, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, and will be sung by the Abbey Choir.

The announcement further says, “At the start of the service, the Royal Family will join the congregation in a national two-minute silence of reflection and remembrance. His Majesty will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, followed by The Prince of Wales.”

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, will give a reading.

After the service, the King and Queen will meet veterans in the congregation and the queen will lead other Members of the Royal Family in laying flowers at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial.

Earlier, Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the annual royal family’s Easter Sunday church service in Windsor, a decision that some are characterizing as a deliberate snub.