 
Geo News

Meghan Markle handed a warning about ‘As Ever' brand's future

Even those who once supported Meghan Markle are feeling the effects of her mistakes

By
Web Desk
|

April 25, 2025

Meghan Markle’s supporters are turning ‘tired’ of her antics: Expert
Meghan Markle’s supporters are turning ‘tired’ of her antics: Expert

Meghan Markle appears to have even more her supporters tired by her current actions.

The comments have been issued by British royal expert Hilary Fordwich.

She spoke to Fox News Digital about Meghan’s failings with American Riviera Orchard and explained that, “The trademark issues and name change derive from her lack of preparedness and expertise in this arena.”

Not to mention, “[There’s also a] strategic misalignment with the marketplace.”

The topic did not end there because she also hit back against the royal by saying, “the United States Patent and Trademark Office refuses trademarks that are primarily geographically descriptive, which is rather obvious. This is not a complex issue at all.”

Another major issue cropping up, in the eyes of the expert, is that even Meghan’s own supporters are “somewhat weary with every misstep she makes that is amplified.”

All in all, before signing off Ms Fordwich warned, “She should be more cautious, consistent and, above all, authentic to avoid being just another celebrity-turned-entrepreneur.”

Because “She is not coming from a place of authenticity,” right now. 

Pamela Anderson receives boost of ‘confidence'
Pamela Anderson receives boost of ‘confidence'
Kate Middleton, William to join King Charles for service after snub video
Kate Middleton, William to join King Charles for service after snub
Kieran Culkin makes shocking confession about his habits
Kieran Culkin makes shocking confession about his habits
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton, King Charles
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton, King Charles
Prince Harry's struggle to break free from royal family's ‘trap' intensifies
Prince Harry's struggle to break free from royal family's ‘trap' intensifies
King Charles suffers heartbreak amid distance from loved ones video
King Charles suffers heartbreak amid distance from loved ones
Prince William will never allow Prince Andrew to return to public life
Prince William will never allow Prince Andrew to return to public life
Meghan Markle ‘inauthenticity' and ‘sloppy' antics land her in trouble
Meghan Markle ‘inauthenticity' and ‘sloppy' antics land her in trouble