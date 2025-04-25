Meghan Markle handed a warning about ‘As Ever' brand's future

Meghan Markle’s supporters are turning ‘tired’ of her antics: Expert

Meghan Markle appears to have even more her supporters tired by her current actions.

The comments have been issued by British royal expert Hilary Fordwich.

She spoke to Fox News Digital about Meghan’s failings with American Riviera Orchard and explained that, “The trademark issues and name change derive from her lack of preparedness and expertise in this arena.”

Not to mention, “[There’s also a] strategic misalignment with the marketplace.”

The topic did not end there because she also hit back against the royal by saying, “the United States Patent and Trademark Office refuses trademarks that are primarily geographically descriptive, which is rather obvious. This is not a complex issue at all.”

Another major issue cropping up, in the eyes of the expert, is that even Meghan’s own supporters are “somewhat weary with every misstep she makes that is amplified.”

All in all, before signing off Ms Fordwich warned, “She should be more cautious, consistent and, above all, authentic to avoid being just another celebrity-turned-entrepreneur.”

Because “She is not coming from a place of authenticity,” right now.