Palace shares photos of Duchess Sophie as she represents King Charles

Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie attended a Dawn Service at Hyde Park Corner in London to mark the anniversary

By
Web Desk
|

April 25, 2025

Buckingham Palace has shared the photos of Duchess Sophie after she represented King Charles at Anzac Day commemorations in London.

Duchess Sophie, representing the monarch, attended a dawn service at the Australian War Memorial at Hyde Park Corner on Friday.

Dressed in all black, the duchess looked sombre as she participated in the early morning ceremony marking the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand forces.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, the palace shared photos of the Duchess of Edinburgh with a heartfelt statement.

The palace captioned the photos, “We remember all the Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in conflicts around the world, on this the 110th anniversary of Anzac Day.

“This morning, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Dawn Service at Hyde Park Corner in London to mark the anniversary and commemorate the Fallen.”

Earlier, King Charles, on Anzac Day, paid tribute to all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in wars, conflicts, and peace keeping operations.

This year is particularly poignant as commemorations take place to mark the 110th anniversary of the first landings at Gallipoli in 1915, and the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.


