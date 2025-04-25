Meghan Markle shares 'universal truth' ahead of royal family's reunion

Meghan Markle shares 'universal truth' ahead of royal family reunion

Meghan Markle has opened up about a ‘universal truth’ ahead of a royal family reunion next month.

The palace has confirmed that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, the Duke & Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, and the Duke of Kent will join Second World War veterans on the Queen Victoria Memorial on 5 May to watch a military procession arrive at Buckingham Palace.

When the parade has ended, the Royal Family will return to Palace before appearing on the balcony to watch a flypast.

Ahead of the royal family’s joint appearance, Meghan took to Instagram and shared a video of her latest engagement with Prince Harry saying “An important and emotional evening last night in NY as we unveiled #NoChildLostToSocialMedia with parents and families who have lost their children to online harms.”

Meghan continued, “My husband and I have worked with many of these families for the last several years, and through The Archewell Foundation and our program The Parents’ Network, we support them in their grief and stand with them in their call for action.”

“No matter how divided the world may be, we can all agree that we want our children to be safe from harm. That is a universal truth,” Meghan said and added “If you choose to be on social media, let’s be the example for our youth, sharing goodness and kindness and positivity.”