Jelly Roll makes playful joke over his weight loss journey

Jelly Roll gets candid about his weight loss journey

Jelly Roll has lost almost 200 pounds and the journey is not over yet!

In his latest appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, the Son of a Sinner joked that he had "lost an entire Jimmy Kimmel" when talking about his fitness routine.

He then told the viewers, the audience as well as the host that he wanted to keep losing weight until he is only 250 pounds.

"For the non-fluffy people in the world, I would give y'all some educational course here — to do all the fun stuff in life, you've got to be under 250," he explained.

"I want to skydive, I want to ride a roller coaster. I want to ride a bull,” Jelly counted, adding, "I know it sounds crazy. I want to wrestle an alligator. I've got a list of things that I want to do."

"So let me get this straight: You do all this hard work and you have all this discipline losing all this weight, and then you want to do something that will potentially kill you?" Kimmel asked the Save Me hitmaker.

Humorously, Jelly Roll responded, "Ain't that great?! Listen, I was waiting on the heart disease to do it so I might as well get it off and run straight into it the other way.”