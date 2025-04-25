Prince William plans to erase Prince Andrew from royal life once he's King

Prince William monarchy won't include Prince Andrew

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is reportedly reluctant to spend time with his uncle, Prince Andrew.

Speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, Mirror Royal editor Russell Myers shared that when William will become King, Andrew will not be seen “around the family.”

“Is it a convenient truth that Andrew was going, William has no time for him?” the expert said.

He went on to add, “And indeed, William was overruled by the King when he said, I mean, William was absolutely influential in banishing him at that time when he was forced to step back from duties.”

“But when the King decided after the Queen's death, he was going to be brought back into the family fold, William said absolutely not and the King overruled him,” the expert added.

Notably, Russell also went on to add that when the Prince of Wales will become King in future, Andrew will be out of the royal family.

The expert said, “So we have this sort of interesting power struggle going on and I imagine you know that hopefully in a long time in the future when William is King, he [Andrew] will be nowhere to be seen around the family.”

It is worth mentioning that earlier Royal expert Jennie Bond also claimed that William is “willing to take tough stand against” Andrew.

“I think his reason is that he is determined to protect the monarchy and show that they do all understand the strength of public animosity towards Andrew,” Jennie noted.