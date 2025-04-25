Royal House releases new video of Crown Princess

The Royal House of Norway on Friday shared a video of Crown Princess Mette-Marit awarding the first ever Waterfall Prize to the German translator Hinrich Schmidt-Henkel.

A statement said, she was accompanied by her husband Crown Prince Haakon at the Waterfall party at the castle .

Crown Prince Haakon recently undertook a solo visit to Poland as his wife stayed home.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit , 51, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018.

A statement issued last month the Royal House said: 'Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit's chronic disease pulmonary fibrosis has progressed."

"The Crown Princess has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine changes more quickly than before," the statement continued.

It added, "This means that changes to her official schedule may occur more frequently, and at shorter notice than we are used to."

The Royal House has shared no other update on the Crown Princess' health since then.



