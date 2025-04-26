Ryan Reynolds to pass down this one tradition his late father started

Ryan Reynolds honours his father for starting this tradition

Ryan Reynolds is taking notes from his father when it comes to special traditions.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor, 48, was attending Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ New York City panel for Parkinson's Awareness Month this Friday when he had an exchange with the press about his family.

It began with the actor opening up about his father's experience living with Parkinson’s disease for nearly 20 years before he died at age 74 in 2014.

At one point, Reynolds opened up about his idea that his three daughters, whom he shares with his wife Blake Lively, would have changed his father's life "profoundly" as they did for him.

"I think my dad, being a father of four boys, if he had met these three little girls that we have, I think it would've changed profoundly if I really do," he told People Magazine.

"Obviously they changed me profoundly, but he really would've benefited. I think actually, I know this sounds maybe [like] a stretch, but I think his health would've improved if he'd been able to spend some time with them.

From there, the award-winning actor also recalled a tradition his father started with him and his three brothers, adding that he now intends to pass it down to his three girls.

"The one thing I do have is every year he sent away to the Canadian Mint and he would buy the packet of coins. It was probably $15 and it wasn't very extravagant, but every year, all my brothers, we all have from the year we're born to the last time he did it," he shared.

"My youngest daughter, Betty, is kind of obsessed with it. That's sort of our thing," he continued. "We actually traveled to the Canadian Mint, [and]...I felt like I was taking my dad with us and I do the same thing. I get them [a] package. They don't even know. I mean, they know, but they don't care yet. They will later maybe."

Reynolds, who married Blake Lively in 2012, has welcomed four kids over the years including, Betty, 5, Inez, 8, James, 10, and a son Olin, 2. Besides having popular parents, the kids have global popstar Taylor Swift as their godmother.