Zara Larsson says she takes selfies during her 'ugly' moments

Zara Larsson on embracing both beautiful and ugly sides

Zara Larsson, the Swedish pop star has made a shocking confession about embracing both beautiful and ugly sides.

The singer, who recently released Pretty Ugly, discussed the track in an interview with People Magazine.

Larsson said that the song was born from a spontaneous studio session with collaborators MNEK, Margo XS, and Helena Gao.

During the interview, Larrson was asked about when does she feels "most pretty" to which the singer said, "I feel so beautiful the ten first seconds of waking up. When I'm puffy, I'm swollen, I'm like, 'Yes.' I feel like I look so cute when I wake up in the morning, and then once the puffiness settles a bit, I'm like, 'No, bring it back.'"

She added, "I also feel beautiful after two glasses of wine. I'm like, 'Oh, I'm stunning,' in the bathroom. Like, 'Let's get another bottle.'"

Additionally, she also shared the habit of taking selfies during her "ugly moments.

"I take a lot of pictures of myself in the ugly moments, too, because I just love to compare. I know that I will feel really ugly now, but give me an hour with a makeup brush or 12 hours of a good night's sleep, I know that I will feel beautiful again. Maybe not right now, but in the future. I don't know when, but it's going to happen. Let's document it," Larsson said.

It is worth mentioning that Zara Larsson is also set to join Tate McRae on her Miss Possessive tour.