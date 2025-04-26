'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva's cause of death revealed

'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva passes away at 17

Karen Silva, the former The Voice Kids star, has passed away after experiencing a hemorrhagic stroke. She was 17.

The Brazilian singer’s passing was confirmed on April 24 via her official Instagram handle.

"In this moment of great pain, we send our solidarity to their parents, Manoella and Fernando, with friends, family, and fans. May the memory of your light continue to guide us," the post read.

"Since then, she has followed a luminous path, uniting talent, charisma and representation at every step,” the message continued.

“Karen enchanted Brazil with her powerful voice and striking presence even in childhood, when she participated in The Voice Kids in 2020," the emotional post concluded.

Just a few days earlier, Karen disclosed her health struggles on her Instagram account.

"Singer Karen Silva is facing a health problem and, at the moment, she is still under medical care, with the support and affection of her family and team," the statement read.

For those unversed, the deceased singer rose to fame after participating in the reality TV show The Voice Kids in 2020 at age of 12.