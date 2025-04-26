Blake Lively spends quality time with husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively celebrates Time100 milestone with husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds might be going to the latest football game.

After the It Ends With Us star gave her speech at the Time100 Gala for being featured in their list as one of the most influential people of the year, she and her husband decided to spend some quality fun time.

Lively shared a selfie, where she can be seen all-smiles, standing beside Reynolds who wore spectacles and a brown button-down T-shirt.

Posing in front of the team logo, hours before Wrexham A.F.C. are scheduled to play Charlton Athletic F.C., she captioned the picture, “Let's go boys @wrexham_afc,” replacing the “o” in “go” with a soccer ball emoji and adding the Welsh flag.

This update comes after the Gossip Girl alum took the Time100 Gala stage and indirectly talked about her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni over sexual harassment, revealing that her mother, too, was assaulted by a “work acquaintance.”

During the time when Lively was supposed to go up for her speech at the Time100 Gala, lip reading expert Nicola Hickling, told DailyMail that Reynolds reportedly said to Lively, “I should be there, I need to shine right now. You need to understand what I am saying to you right now.”

As she went up on stage, the actress proceeded to express gratitude to “every man, including my sweet husband [Ryan], who are kind and good when no one is watching.”