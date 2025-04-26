 
Penn Badgley shares his two scents on 'YOU' season 5 finale

Penn Badgley explained the controversial final episode of YOU season 5

Lifestyle News Desk
April 26, 2025

Photo: Penn Badgley shares his two scents on 'YOU' season 5 finale

Penn Badgley recently discussed the controversial ending of the Season 5 of Netflix, YOU.

Speaking to Deadline, Penn explained that the last episodes of the much-awaited final season of the Netflix thriller will make the viewers question “why are we so obsessed with this man?” and “apart from the superficial reasons, what is it about a protagonist like this that works?”

Calling these episodes a “true deconstruction of Joe,” the acting sensation claimed, “And I think we deliver.”

In addition to this, he addressed that the season finale will ensure that the viewers are “viscerally confronted” with exactly what kind of character Joe is.

Mentioning the potential consequences of different forms of justice for those who might think of punishing his character, the Gossip Girl star said, “[The finale became] a question of, ‘What do we do with people like Joe?’.”

“It is a carceral question, a question of justice, of transformative justice as it’s referred to sometimes, vengeance, retribution,” he further stated.

“What is best, not just for Joe, but the person who then has to do it? If somebody was to kill him – and it would be a woman, right – well then actually now what you’ve burdened her with is having committed murder, like that’s not just, I don’t think.” he continued.

“Torture? Uh OK, same thing. Prison? Eh, feels a bit not enough. So what do you do? Take. His. B****,” Penn declared in conclusion. 

