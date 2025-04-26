 
Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles reveals inspiration behind memoir

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles gave a glimpse into the lesser-known aspects of her life in her memoir 'Matriarch'

April 26, 2025

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles opened about what prompted her to pen down a memoir.

In a new conversation with Ellen Pompeo for Interview Magazine, the mother of Beyonce got candid about her memoir and the inspiration behind it.

"People had approached me about it before and I said no, because to write a book is really baring your soul, and I was so protective of my family," she started.

Revealing why she was initially reluctant to write one, Tina shared "They're so private that I was like, 'I'll be writing a book and I'll be trying to censor it myself.'"

Later, she revealed that book was inspired by the fact that it would give her a good opportunity to clear up any "misconceptions" about her family.

"I got tired of everybody else telling our story and judging us," she addressed and stated, "All the misconceptions and all the lies, I just wanted to tell the story myself."

Before conclusion, the 70-year-old mogul said that her wanted to tell the world the unfiltered truth with her memoir, called Matriarch.

"Turning 70, you get to the point where you really don't give a s*** about being careful," she continued. 

 Tina concluded by explaining, "So as long as I felt like I could do it without telling everybody else's story, I thought it would be a good thing for me - even if I just left it for my kids and my grandkids."

