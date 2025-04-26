Alexandre Desplat trying hard to honour 'Jurassic Park' legacy with 'Rebirth' score

Photo: Alexandre Desplat admits being afraid to embarrass 'Jurassic World' franchise

Alexandre Desplat recently talked about his new Jurassic Park gig.

For those unversed, Alexandre has been tasked to compose a score because Michael Giacchino quit the series after three films.

In a new chat with Entertainment Weekly, Alexandre admitted that he has been feeling the pressure to impress Steven Spielberg, the director of the original Jurassic Park film.

"I hope that when he hears the score, he'll be happy, and that I won't be embarrassing the franchise with what I wrote,” he expressed.

"John Williams' wings are flying above us, so I do hope Spielberg enjoys the score.

We'll see. Maybe I'll be fired! You never know,” he joked.

"Every score John Williams has written has become an iconic score, so it's quite a daunting task. At first, you're excited, then panic comes along because you realise that you're taking over from a fabulous composer who invented so many great things that the whole planet knows,” he explained the reason behind his self doubt.

"You try to find your way through that," the musician remarked in conclusion of this topic.