'Coronation Street' legend Philip Lowrie passes away at 88

Philip Lowrie, 'Coronation Street' legend, dies at 88

Philip Lowrie, Coronation Street legend who appeared in the show’s first ever episode, has passed away at the age of 88.

As per the statement of his publicist Mario Renzullo, the renowned English stage and television actor breathed his last on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Renzullo told Daily Mail, “My client and very dear friend, Philip Lowrie, the beloved actor renowned for his role as Dennis Tanner on Coronation Street, passed away yesterday at 88.”

“His death marks the end of an era for the world's longest-running soap, where he became a cornerstone of its storytelling,” he remarked.

Notably, Renzullo did not reveal his cause of death following the announcement of Lowrie's death.

Lowrie debuted on the ITV soap opera as the charismatic rebel, Dennis Tenner, at the age of just 24.

He remained on the show since its inception in 1960 until 1968. However, after a long hiatus, he returned to the show in 2011 and remained there until July 2014.

Other than working on Coronation Street, Lowrie worked in shows and movies, including Serious Charge, Andy Cap, Sapphire, War and Peace, Victoria Wood, Fifteen to One, and more.