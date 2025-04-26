 
Prince William rubs shoulders with Trump, other world leaders in Rome

Prince William is visiting Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis

Lifestyle News Desk
April 26, 2025

The Kensington Palace on Saturday said Prince William briefly chatted with Donald Trump and President Macron on his way into the funeral of Pope Francis.

The Prince of Wales was pictured arriving in the Vatican in the morning as he paid his respects to the late pontiff.

According to the Palace, Prince William also met the US First Lady, Melania Trump, and Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron on his way to Pope Francis' funeral.

Following his last meeting with the royal in 2024, Trump had praised the Prince of Wales for "doing a fantastic job."

Trump, who has accepted an invitation for an unprecedented state visit to the UK, hailed the future King a "good man".

William was the only member of the British Royal Family to attend the mass.

