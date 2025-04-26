 
Geo News

Media expert feels 'sorry' for 'lost' Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has received scathing remarks from a well known media expert

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 26, 2025

Meghan Markle's penchant for new projects mocked by media expert

Meghan Markle’s penchant for announcing new projects has been slammed by a royal author and a famous media personality.

Tina Brown, former editor of Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and The Daily Beast, has savaged Meghan’s series of new projects, which began with her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, in March. The Duchess of Sussex then launched her brand, As Ever, and her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

While Meghan’s brand sold out its products soon after launching, her Netflix show was torn apart by critics, and the podcast has received mixed ratings on different platforms.

Now, Brown says the Suits star shouldn’t announce so many projects at the same time. She told The Telegraph, "Every week she announces a new project. Stop announcing projects! She’s almost compulsive about announcing things and they don’t really happen. They fade and she looks ridiculous. I feel sorry for her, because she’s so lost. I think Harry’s a talent that’s worth more than that. I hope he gets a life back."

King Charles would love to spend time with Archie, Lilibet video
King Charles would love to spend time with Archie, Lilibet
Joshua Jackson comapres his 'Dawson's Creek' audition to 'The Hunger Games'
Joshua Jackson comapres his 'Dawson's Creek' audition to 'The Hunger Games'
Victoria Beckham reminds David he's 'married to fashion icon' after hilarious outfit fail video
Victoria Beckham reminds David he's 'married to fashion icon' after hilarious outfit fail
Zara Larsson teases new music after 'Symphony' success: 'So excited'
Zara Larsson teases new music after 'Symphony' success: 'So excited'
Virginia Giuffre's suicide may compound Prince Andrew's situation
Virginia Giuffre's suicide may compound Prince Andrew's situation
Yanic Truesdale makes shocking confession about ‘Gilmore Girls' fame
Yanic Truesdale makes shocking confession about ‘Gilmore Girls' fame
‘Harry Potter' star Jason Isaacs says his time with franchise is almost over
‘Harry Potter' star Jason Isaacs says his time with franchise is almost over
Jeremy Clarkson drops bombshell about 'Top Gear' return
Jeremy Clarkson drops bombshell about 'Top Gear' return