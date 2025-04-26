Media expert feels 'sorry' for 'lost' Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's penchant for new projects mocked by media expert

Meghan Markle’s penchant for announcing new projects has been slammed by a royal author and a famous media personality.

Tina Brown, former editor of Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and The Daily Beast, has savaged Meghan’s series of new projects, which began with her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, in March. The Duchess of Sussex then launched her brand, As Ever, and her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

While Meghan’s brand sold out its products soon after launching, her Netflix show was torn apart by critics, and the podcast has received mixed ratings on different platforms.

Now, Brown says the Suits star shouldn’t announce so many projects at the same time. She told The Telegraph, "Every week she announces a new project. Stop announcing projects! She’s almost compulsive about announcing things and they don’t really happen. They fade and she looks ridiculous. I feel sorry for her, because she’s so lost. I think Harry’s a talent that’s worth more than that. I hope he gets a life back."