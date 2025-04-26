King Charles would love to spend time with Archie, Lilibet

King Charles would love to spend time with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond also believes the monarch still loves his estranged son Prince Harry.

She told the publication about King Charles and Prince Harry, “He always loved Harry he called him 'darling boy'. And I’m sure he still does love Harry and would love even more to be able to spend time with Archie and Lilibet.”

Jennie went on saying, “Charles is a sentimental man and a doting grandfather to George, Charlotte and Louis.

"I’m sure as his struggle with cancer continues, he thinks more about the great loss of not being able to spend time with Harry’s children."

The royal expert said it is still a "great sadness" for the monarch to have no relationship with Archie and Lilibet, as well as Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Lilibet and Archie have not visited Britain since 2022.

The fresh claims came as the duke has no immediate plans to bring his children or wife Meghan Markle back to the UK as he has been fighting for the security.