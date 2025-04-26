Zac, Dylan Efron's topmost priority after work revealed

Photo: Zac, Dylan Efron share close bond as brothers: Source

Zac Efron is reportedly serving as a mentor to younger siblings.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the acting sensation always makes time for his family similar to Dylan, whose work schedule provides him more opportunities to stay at home.

“Dylan has more free time so he’s able to be around a lot more, just because Zac is usually going from one set to another,” a source close to the brother began and noted, “But anytime Zac isn’t working, he makes visiting home a huge priority.”

For those unversed, Zac Efron is also the brother of Olivia and Henry Efron besides Dylan. Zac and Dylan's father, David share these younger kids with his new wife while they are the sons of Starla Baskett.

It is pertinent to mention that their parents called it quits in 2016, and later

Emphasizing the importance of family in Zac’s life, the spy asserted, “Family is everything to him.”

In addition to this, the source pointed out that the same can be seen in his close relationship with his brother Dylan, whom Zac reportedly supports and champions.

“You can see that in the way he’s always kept Dylan so close. He’s his biggest supporter and fan, he’s always talking Dylan up,” the source remarked in conclusion.