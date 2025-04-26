Hailee Steinfeld gushes over Michael B. Jordan for dual roles: 'So talented'

Photo: Hailey Steinfeld hails 'Sinner' costar Michael B. Jordan: 'So talented'

Hailee Steinfeld was reportedly left astonished while witnessing Michael B. Jordan portray two contrasting characters on the set of their new film, Sinners.

In Ryan Coogler's new supernatural horror project, the Creed actor takes on the challenging role of twin brothers.

Speaking to Collider, the 28-year-old actress shared her admiration for her fellow actor and said, "(He) was working double time, overtime, all of the above with playing two roles in this - and not just two roles, but two of the most complex and nuanced characters that have ever been written."

“How do you do that?" she remarked expressing her amazement at Michael's ability to embody both roles.

For those unversed, Michael B. Jordan is portraying twins with distinct personalities, Smoke and Stack, in the movie.

Stack, portrayed by Michael B. Jordan also serves as a romantic interest of Hailey Steinfeld's character, Mary.

Emphasizing Jordan's exceptional talent, the star asserted, "He's so, so, so talented."

In addition to this, Steinfeld pointed out how Jordan's dedication made the filming process smoother for other co-stars as well.

"A lot of people have been asking us how challenging it was - it was, don't get me wrong - but he made it so easy for all of us. I don't know how he did it," she expressed in conclusion.