 
Geo News

Prince Harry delivers powerful speech about 'heroes' fighting California wildfires

Prince Harry attended Living Legends of Aviation ceremony to honour firefighters who battled LA wildfires

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 26, 2025

Prince Harry stuns with moving speech about California wildfires

Prince Harry made a surprising appearance as he attended the Living Legends of Aviation ceremony.

On Friday, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the Duke of Sussex honoured brave firefighters who fought the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Harry delivered a powerful speech, stating, “There are moments in life that reveal a great deal about who we are — not just as individuals, but as a people. Moments that test our courage, compassion and our commitment to one another.”

“And time and again, what I’ve seen — what the world sees — is that first responders rise to that challenge every single time, yet we rarely get the chance to thank them,” the youngest son of King Charles added.

“This past January, when fires swept through over 50 square miles of Los Angeles County — threatening homes, businesses, communities — we saw that spirit in action

We saw courage. We saw commitment. And we saw an extraordinary group of men and women take to the skies, also risking their lives to protect people they would never meet.”

“This community doesn’t ask for attention or recognition. They don’t ask for praise. But tonight we’re gonna give it to them regardless because in my experience, it’s the people who don’t expect it or ask for it, that need and appreciate it the most,” the Duke of Sussex concluded.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Prince Harry made an appearance at TIME100 Summit recently to support wife, Meghan Markle, who was a speaker at the event.

Meghan Markle faces big disappointment after 'TIME100' appearance video
Meghan Markle faces big disappointment after 'TIME100' appearance
Cynthia Erivo reveals how 'Defying Gravity' changer her life
Cynthia Erivo reveals how 'Defying Gravity' changer her life
Princess Anne suffered minor injury before Turkey visit
Princess Anne suffered minor injury before Turkey visit
King Charles, Prince William call urgent meeting over Virginia Giuffre death video
King Charles, Prince William call urgent meeting over Virginia Giuffre death
King Charles, Kate Middleton, William receive sweet advice about Archie video
King Charles, Kate Middleton, William receive sweet advice about Archie
Justin Bieber announces the passing of his grandfather in 'aching' homage
Justin Bieber announces the passing of his grandfather in 'aching' homage
'Thunderbolts*' director flips the script on Marvel veteran Bucky Barnes
'Thunderbolts*' director flips the script on Marvel veteran Bucky Barnes
Josh Randor opens up about fan backlash over 'HIMYM' character Ted's actions
Josh Randor opens up about fan backlash over 'HIMYM' character Ted's actions