Prince Harry delivers powerful speech about 'heroes' fighting California wildfires

Prince Harry stuns with moving speech about California wildfires

Prince Harry made a surprising appearance as he attended the Living Legends of Aviation ceremony.

On Friday, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the Duke of Sussex honoured brave firefighters who fought the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Harry delivered a powerful speech, stating, “There are moments in life that reveal a great deal about who we are — not just as individuals, but as a people. Moments that test our courage, compassion and our commitment to one another.”

“And time and again, what I’ve seen — what the world sees — is that first responders rise to that challenge every single time, yet we rarely get the chance to thank them,” the youngest son of King Charles added.

“This past January, when fires swept through over 50 square miles of Los Angeles County — threatening homes, businesses, communities — we saw that spirit in action

We saw courage. We saw commitment. And we saw an extraordinary group of men and women take to the skies, also risking their lives to protect people they would never meet.”

“This community doesn’t ask for attention or recognition. They don’t ask for praise. But tonight we’re gonna give it to them regardless because in my experience, it’s the people who don’t expect it or ask for it, that need and appreciate it the most,” the Duke of Sussex concluded.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Prince Harry made an appearance at TIME100 Summit recently to support wife, Meghan Markle, who was a speaker at the event.