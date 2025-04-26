Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's last social media post revealed

Virginia Giuffre, one of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent accusers, has died by suicide, her family said on Friday.

Giuffre, 41, died on Friday in Western Australia, where she had been living for several years, the family said in an emailed statement.

Less than a month before her death, Giuffre shared a post on her Instagram account, in which she claimed doctors had told her she only had a few days left to live following a crash with a school bus.

Local police later disputed the severity of the crash.

On March 30, Giuffre posted on Instagram: "This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

Giuffre was one of the first people to call for criminal prosecution against Epstein, which he eventually faced. Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in July 2019. Authorities say he died by suicide a few weeks later while imprisoned in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center.