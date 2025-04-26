Paul Rudd recounts humble life even after 'Clueless' success

Paul Rudd opens up about life after 'Clueless' success

Paul Rudd is recounting his rise to fame with Clueless.

Despite the 1995 romcom’s success, Rudd noted he didn’t feel particularly famous or anything. His worldwide fame came through his role as Ant-Man in the MCU.

“I didn't really feel so famous,” Rudd told People. “I was a working actor and I still had a regular job when I was doing this commercial the first time."

“And then as it slowly started to, as I started getting more work, occasionally someone would say, 'Hey, Clueless!' or whatever,” he continued. “But it wasn't — nothing felt so different really.

“And, you know, I think just the very nature of the time when there was no social media, there was no internet — everything just went by just a little bit slower,” the Death of a Unicorn star added.

He also shared that at the time, he "would do whatever kind of work I could get," including waiting tables and DJing at events.

Meanwhile, Rudd has reprised his character from 34-year-old Nintendo commercial he did in 1991 before his role in Clueless. The actor said doing the new Super Nintendo commercial “felt like old times.”

"It was funny because some people sent it to me, and that's always something I enjoy myself — seeing actors in early commercials that they did," Paul Rudd explained. "My whole life, I've done it. 'I remember that commercial, no way! That was that actor?!' So to be on the other side of that was strange but cool."