Royal reminder: William was representing King Charles in Rome

The Buckingham Palace on Saturday shared a video of Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican.

The Palace said that Prince William attended the funeral on behalf of King Charles.

It also shared the King and Queen's message that they had issued on the death of Pope Francis.

The Instagram stories posted by the royal family did not mention Prince William's brief chat with US President Donald Trump.

The Prince of Wales was not accompanied by his wife Kate Middleton during his visit to Rome.

William's visit to Rome came a couple of days after he returned to royal duties from a Spring break.