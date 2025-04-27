Princess Lilibet plays Meghan Markle's jam critic in new video

Meghan Markle has taking food reviews from her little one.



The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to showcase a video of herself making jam.

In a series of videos posted by the mother- of-two, Meghan is also spotted asking her daughter, Princess Lilibet over what she thinks of the jam.

“What do we think, Lily?” Meghan asks in a follow up video.

“I think it’s beautiful,” Princess Lilibet responds happily.

This comes as Meghan told TIMES 100: “To have a partner and husband who is so supportive, and to have healthy kids who are so joyful, and in the freeness of their life and the safety of their life we created for them… of all the things that happened I never would have imagined at this point I’d be so happy and free - and I really do.”

Speaking about her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Meghan shared: "What we're going to put out during our next launch is equally as important to me as Archie getting his first [big] tooth this week. It's about to happen, I might get back just in time for it!"