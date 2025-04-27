Lilibet, Archie to meet Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet are expected to return to UK to meet their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in future.

This has been predicted by Living Nostradamus Athos Salomé, 38, from Brazil, who had also successfully predicted dozens of global disasters.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Athos believes 'Full reconciliation will come from the next generation: William and Kate's children rebuilding ties with Archie and Lilibet'

He was commenting on Prince William and Harry’s relationship saying their kids will ultimately bridge the divide years down the line.

However, the psychic said, “But that's still years away - there's too much entangled karma, and this is not the time.”

The fresh predictions came as King Charles, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton received a sweet advice about Meghan and Harry’s son Archie, who will turn six next month.

Speaking to the Mirror, per GB News, Jennie Bond said: "I always imagined Harry and William remaining close and enjoying watching their children grow up together.

"And I guess there must be times when they both think the same.”

Jennie also advised, “However, it would be very nice if the King, and William and Catherine, marked young Archie‘s sixth birthday in some way. After all, it’s not the poor little lad’s fault that all this has happened. So I hope that, either publicly or privately, they do at least send the little boy their good wishes."