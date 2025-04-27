Piers Morgan finally reacts to Virginia Giuffre's death

Piers Morgan has reacted to the death of Virginia Giuffre, the accuser of Prince Andrew, after she reportedly took her own life at her home in Australia.

According to a report by the AFP, Virginia Giuffre, who accused disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein and Britain´s Prince Andrew of abuse, has taken her own life at her home in Australia, her family said Saturday.

Giuffre, the US and Australian citizen, was 41.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," the family said in statement provided to AFP by her agent.

"She lost her life to suicide,” the family added.

"There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia," Giuffre´s family said, remembering her "incredible courage and loving spirit".

In 2019, Epstein took his own life in a New York City jail cell, while awaiting his own trial.

The TMZ shared the tragic news on X, formerly Twitter handle drawing reaction of Piers Morgan.

Reacting to the death, Piers Morgan tweeted “Good grief, how incredibly sad. Another horrific twist in Epstein’s evil legacy. That monster ruined so many lives.”



