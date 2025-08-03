Mark Wahlberg drops bombshell anniversary tribute to wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg, wife Rhea Durham celebrate their 16th anniversary

Mark Wahlberg marked 16 years of marriage with wife Rhea Durham in a touching tribute.

The 54-year-old American actor and the 47-year-old model took to their respective Instagram accounts to pay a heartfelt homage to each other, celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary.

Wahlberg posted a photograph where he had his arm around his wife, Durham, as they were taking a selfie together while sitting outside in their bathing suits.

He also added a caption under his post that read, "Happy anniversary [with several heart and other emojis].”

On the other hand, Durham also shared a black-and-white picture of herself and Mark in which they both can be seen sitting next to one another on a boat.

Tagging the Flight Risk star, she also captioned her post, “Happy Anniversary, Baby [a red and a purple emoji] 24 years in and 16 years married. [different emojis] ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????? [emojis].”

For the unversed, Wahlberg and Durham dated each other for eight years before tying the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, in 2009.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple welcomed their four children together, namely Ella 21, Michael, 21, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 15.