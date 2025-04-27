Kylie Jenner opens up about grieving hairstylist Jesus Guerrero after his death

Kylie Jenner has shared an emotional tribute to her late hairstylist and close friend, Jesus Guerrero, three months after his sudden passing at age 34.

Guerrero, whose celebrity clientele included Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, died in February at a Los Angeles hospital shortly after working with Lopez in Dubai.

Over the weekend, Kylie posted a heartrending video on Instagram, reflecting on her grief.

The clip, dated October 28, 2024, shows a lighthearted moment between the two, with Kylie joking about Guerrero braiding a hotel curtain.

Alongside the video, Kylie wrote, “I thought I could get through today without crying, but the ache of missing you hit all over again. Grief isn’t getting easier, it’s just getting lonelier.”

Guerrero’s sister, Gris, announced his death on February 22, describing it as “very sudden and unexpected.”

While the family is still awaiting official autopsy results, Gris revealed that Guerrero had been diagnosed with gastritis months before his passing and had been experiencing severe stomach pain and weight loss.

Following his death, Jenner and Lopez both attended Guerrero’s funeral in Houston, Texas.

Jenner also offered to cover Guerrero’s funeral expenses and provided support to his family.

Gris also shared with US Weekly, “Jesus was family to her, and she was family to him."

In a previous tribute, Jenner described Guerrero as "a true artist" and "a light in my life," expressing gratitude for his decade-long friendship and support. Jennifer Lopez also honored Guerrero, calling him a “sweet angel” whose “beauty and light will live on forever.”

Other celebrities, including Katy Perry — another client of Guerrero’s — expressed their condolences. Perry, who was unable to attend the funeral due to tour rehearsals, wrote in her tribute that Guerrero’s spirit continues to shine brightly.

As Guerrero’s family awaits answers regarding his unexpected death, Kylie’s public reflection highlights the deep personal loss she continues to feel months later.