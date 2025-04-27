 
Blake Lively debuts bold new look amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively embraces polished, power-driven fashion to quietly reclaim her image amid ongoing legal battles and public scrutiny

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 27, 2025

Blake Lively is making a calculated return to the spotlight, unveiling a striking shift in her public style as she promotes her latest film Another Simple Favor alongside Anna Kendrick. 

The Gossip Girl star is currently entangled in a legal battle with her former It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, yet fashion experts say Lively is using her wardrobe as a strategic tool to reclaim her image.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, designer Teresa Fernandez explained that Lively’s polished, structured outfits reflect an effort to appear "stylish, in control, and elegantly distanced from chaos." 

Moving away from the soft, romantic looks of her previous press tour, Lively is now embracing sharper tailoring, luxe fabrics like leather, and powerhouse labels like Chanel.

As per the publication, experts believe that the actress is crafting a narrative of resilience and professionalism through her fashion choices, a method of “non-verbal press strategy” often used by celebrities navigating controversy. 

Despite the backlash faced during the It Ends With Us rollout, Lively’s latest appearances suggest a deliberate rebrand. 

However, PR analysts caution that while style can influence perception, it may not be enough to sway public opinion entirely. 

