Anna Kendrick reacts to 'Pitch Perfect' costar Rebel Wilson's love life

Lifestyle News Desk
April 27, 2025

Anna Kendrick has made a surprising comment about her Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson.

On the set of their commercials for Splash Refresher, Anna and Rebel had an exciting conversation.

During their conversation with People Magazine, Anna tells Rebel, “It's very punk rock that you have a wife.”

“But then I'm like, ‘You're a wife. What the f---?’” she added.

Rebel responded, “Yeah, I know, it’s crazy.”

“My life has definitely changed a lot in the last three years. It just went [in] a totally different direction, which I feel very grateful for. I'm very lucky,” she added.

Rebel Wilson is married to Ramona Agruma with whom she tied the knot in September 2024. Rebel and Ramona are together raising The Deb actress and director's daughter, Royce Lillian.

Moreover, Anna also recalled meeting Ramona for the first time, saying, “It was so beautiful. That's when we all fell in love with her,” referring to their Pitch Perfect cast members.

Anna said, “Honestly, Rebel's the most unique person that I know and I couldn't really picture who she was going to end up with.”

“And then we all met Ramona and I swear to God, it was like, ‘Oh, my God. There's another one. There's a second one that's walking the earth,’” she added. “And they found each other. It's so right.”

“I think she really likes you too,” Rebel Wilson said in response to Anna Kendrick.

