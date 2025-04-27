Naomi Campbell drops bombshell about her Met Gala future ahead of 2025 event

Naomi Campbell makes shocking decision about her Met Gala future

Naomi Campbell has made her decision regarding the Met Gala, revealing that she will never become a part of it.

The 54-year-old British fashion model uploaded a video on her YouTube channel just a week ahead of the biggest fashion event of the year on May 5 and said she has decided not to attend the event anymore, as she feels “too old” and can’t stand the anxiety it brings.

Campbell, who garnered attention in a Burberry turquoise gown on the 2024 red carpet, articulated, “This is my last Met. It is my last. I can't... I'm too old. It's too much for me, the anxiety.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star added, “I don't know what number this is, I think it could be either 20 or 21, can you imagine.”

Moreover, in the video, Campbell also took her followers behind the scenes of her preparations for the 2024 Met Gala.

Notably, the theme of last year's event was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

It is pertinent to mention that the Met Gala, which is formally called the Costume Institute Benefit, is basically a fancy fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in Manhattan.