Kim Kardashian's robbery trial gets unexpected twist

Major update on Kim Kardashian's trial in Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian is set to travel to Paris to testify in a robbery trial, which saw her mugged in her hotel room in 2016 at gunpoint.



But before her arrival, a key suspect, Marceau Baum-Gertner, died “suddenly" on March 6.

Daily Mail reported even the officials had been initially unaware of his death because, as evidence, he was featured in an official communiqué on March 14 as a defendant.

He was 72, a known face in the Paris underworld. His alleged involvement in the case was that he was responsible for finding buyers for the robbers who had stolen the prized possession of the reality star.

Sources also told the tabloid that he had recently received death threats from gangland.

Moreover, the late criminal was part of ten other accused who are set to go on trial as they were accused of charges linked to the "robbery and kidnap" of Ms. Kardashian by "an organized gang."

On the other hand, his cause of death is still unclear. But an insider told the outlet, "Mr Baum-Gertner had been released on bail following his arrest over the Kim Kardashian robbery eight years ago, and was living in Paris, while regularly reporting to police."

"His name was on the defendants' list for the trial, and he was very enthusiastic about clearing his name in court," the tipster tattled.

"This was until he died suddenly in the 10th arrondissement of Paris on March 6," the bird chirped.

"He was suspected of liaising with mafia gangs from across the world over the Kardashian jewellery, and criminals are known to have issued threats against him following widespread publicity connected to the case," the source concluded.