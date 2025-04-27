How long could Sean 'Diddy' Combs's trial last? Expert reveals

Will Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs's trial be lengthy? Expert reveals

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial for various heinous charges. An expert has explained how long his trial could take.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 over federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He denied all charges.

Diddy was also accused of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse in a lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2023. While the case was settled in court in just one day, a video of the rapper beating Cassie was leaked in May 2024, garnering significant backlash on social media. Cassie is also set to testify in the upcoming trial.

The trial will begin in May this year, with appointment of the jury members to take place first. According to Criminal Defense Solicitor and legal expert Katie McCreath, this process in itself could take long due to members’ probability of bias and their openness to watching evidence related to sexual abuse.

Katie noted that Diddy's case "is a heavyweight federal prosecution — RICO, sex trafficking by coercion, and allegations spanning two decades,” which means it could take from weeks, months to even years for the trial to conclude.

"Prosecutors must prove a pattern of criminal conduct within an enterprise, likely relying on multiple victims, digital evidence, and financial trails," she explained to The Mirror US. "Trials of this nature often run six to twelve weeks, sometimes longer."