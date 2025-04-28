Prince Harry's ‘homesickness' increases as King Charles refuses to take his calls

Prince Harry desperately wants to mend bond with King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly still eager to mend his relationship with King Charles despite the monarch refusing to take his calls.

According to a recent report, the Duke of Sussex’s “homesickness” has increased especially after Kate Middleton allegedly shown interest in moving past the feud.

With Meghan Markle currently in New York focusing on her own projects, Harry is believed to be planning a trip back to the U.K. next month, along with spending more time in Europe.

“The biggest elephant in the room remains Harry’s homesickness though, as well as the angst he feels about the situation with his family,” an insider told Heat Magazine.

They added, “Now Meghan is in New York, doing her own thing, the word is that he’s got plans to head back to the U.K. next month, as well as more time in Europe coming up.

“But that has, of course, raised questions about how they are going to nurture their marriage. There simply aren’t enough hours in the day.”

The source further noted a “big shift” in Harry and Meghan’s relationship, adding, “it’s definitely the toughest period they’ve faced to date.”

“But the honeymoon was bound to run out of steam eventually, and now they face a different challenge together.”