Tom Cruise gushes over BFI honor after 40 years of filming in the UK

Tom Cruise earns 'Honorary Brit' title with BFI’s highest award

Tom Cruise has been declared an 'honorary Brit' by British Film Institute (BFI) after tirelessly working for four decades in the UK over his films.

The 62-year-old American actor has been honored with a BFI fellowship, which is the British Film Institute’s highest award for an actor and producer for his contributions to the UK film industry.

"I'm truly honored," Cruise said as per Daily Mail.

"I've been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Cruise has spent millions of pounds in the UK's film industry over the past forty years, from his Eyes Wide Shut film to his Misson Impossible franchise.

After Cruise was honored with the fellowship, his former costar, Kenneth Branagh, who had worked with him in the 2008 movie Valkyrie, praised Cruise while chatting with The Times of London, saying, "What he’s done with Mission and Top Gun is unique — cinematic entertainment with a serious intent to give you a wonderful time at the movies. But he’s an underestimated actor — for whom a golden age of performance beckons.”

“He finds a quiet corner, enjoys the atmosphere, and is always gracious when he gets spotted. He’s a natural giggler and just enjoys what he does so much and that’s infectious,” the Harry Potter actor added of Cruise.