Blake Lively turns head with husband Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Live attends Another Simple Favor premiere amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Ryan Reynolds is always there to support his wife Blake Lively.

The 37-year-old actress walked the red carpet for another premiere of her movie Another Simple Favor, in New York City on Sunday, April 27.

The It Ends with Us actress was also joined by costars Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig, who helmed the film to celebrate the release of the upcoming sequel of A Simple Favor, released in 2018.

Lively looked decent in a geometric light-colored draped gown. She completed her look with bold earrings, and statement bracelets, and let loose her golden locks.

Reynolds, who also posed with Lively, sported a gray suit, and the couple can be seen beaming smiles.

Lively's appearance comes after her ongoing legal battle with her It Ends with Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl alum sued Baldoni over sexual harassment claims and a retaliatory smear campaign back in December.

Meanwhile, Baldoni countersued her with her husband and their publicist Leslie Sloane and Sloane's PR firm Vision alleging civil extortion, defamation, and more.

The trial date is set for March 2026.

On Thursday, April 24, Lively subly talked about her ongoing legal case at the TIME100 Gala where she was named as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2025.

"I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum," she said at the event.