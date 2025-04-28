Blake Lively celebrates husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively reacts to husband Ryan Reynolds’ latest milestone

Blake Lively is celebrating her husband Ryan Reynolds' historic sports milestone.

The actress, 37, took to Instagram on Sunday with a tribute to the Wrexham AFC soccer team following their April 26 match in Wales.

Blake cheered on the team for defeating Charlton, 3-0 and getting promoted to the Championship—the second tier in English soccer.

"@wrexham_afc [Thank] you to the entire town, everyone who flew in far and wide, and to everyone on the field and off, from groundskeepers to stewards, gift shop to PT, kit managers to self elected chant writers. [History] was made yesterday not just with you, but because of you," Lively wrote with a carousel of photos from the match.

"I’ll always appreciate the warmth and embrace that you give me and my loved ones, in a way usually reserved for family," the It Ends With Us actress continued.

"Your passion and the ferocity of your joy is the magic. Thank you for an unforgettable day. And for being a key part of our lives every day," she went on.

The milestone is significant for the couple because Reynolds, 48, co-owns Wrexham with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney, 48. The duo purchased the soccer team in 2020.

The actress then gave a shoutout to McElhenney and Reynolds, calling them her "favorite 'crazy ones, misfits, rebels, troublemakers, round pegs in the square holes... ones who see things differently.' "

The carousel also included a romantic snap of Lively and Reynolds embracing each other as well as of the couple standing on an empty field.

Lively also reflected on her Instagram Stories, where she shared the photo of McElhenney and Reynolds with a long caption. “And to these two men, @robmcelhenney & @vancityreynolds… the love and respect that pours out of you each and together exponentially grows and creates more joy, more possibilities, more magic, more history,” she wrote.

"This picture feels to me like a painting of all you do for so many while being so present and appreciative of every moment," Lively added with a red heart emoji.

Lively and Reynolds packed on the PDA during the game, where they were photographed cuddling and cheering in the stands.

At the end of her post, Lively also acknowledged the Wrexham AFC women’s team, writing, "We’re so proud of you and grateful to all you do to elevate [girls’] dreams. Seeing so many little girls on the pitch last night wearing Wrexham jerseys was one of my highlights."